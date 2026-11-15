According to Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Jackson suffered a "relatively serious" foot injury in Saturday's 129-110 win over Brooklyn, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jackson logged only three minutes versus the Nets before exiting the contest and eventually being ruled out. While "the team will continue to evaluate" his status, it doesn't sound like he will be on the floor Monday in Washington. The 21-year-old has appeared in 12 regular-season games during the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.0 minutes per outing. Assuming Jackson misses time, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks could see more minutes.