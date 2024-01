Jackson had 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Heat.

Jackson continues to impress off the bench, and he has now played 20-plus minutes in four of his last six games. With the Grizzlies dealing with multiple injuries, Jackson has established himself as a regular rotation player off the pine. Over his last six games, Jackson has averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over 22.0 minutes per game.