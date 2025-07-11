Jackson tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 FT, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 92-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

After sitting out Tuesday's Summer League contest against the 76ers, Jackson was back on the floor Friday to provide a team-high 16 points. The versatile 20-year-old forward is trying to make an impression this offseason in order to take on a more consistent role in 2025-26, as he averaged just 15.8 minutes per game over 29 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.