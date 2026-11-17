Jackson underwent a procedure Wednesday to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He is expected to recover fully and will be re-evaluated in approximately three months.

Jackson suffered a foot injury in Saturday's 129-110 win over the Nets. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo indicated after the game that the injury was "relatively serious," though it is now confirmed he will miss extended time. While Jackson is out of commission, Taylor Hendricks and Jerami Grant should receive more playing time.