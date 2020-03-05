Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: 14 boards, two blocks in victory
Dieng posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 victory over the Nets.
Dieng was excellent on the glass and on defense in limited action, helping hold off the Nets, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. With the performance, Dieng became just the second player over the past 10 years to post 14 boards and two blocks in 19 or fewer minutes -- the other being Salah Mejri in 2017. Over the past seven games, Dieng is averaging 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steal in 22.4 minutes, seeing extended run due to the absences of Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quadriceps).
