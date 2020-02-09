Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Absent from injury report
Dieng isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Though Dieng looks like he'll be available off the bench Sunday, he might not make his Grizzlies debut until later in the week. Per Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, Dieng hadn't joined the team as of Saturday and didn't have the benefit of going through a practice or shootaround with the team, so coach Taylor Jenkins may be reluctant to use the big man outside of an emergency.
