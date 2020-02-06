Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Dealt to Grizzlies
Dieng was traded from the Timberwolves to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for James Johnson, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The Timberwolves continue to stay active ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, moving Dieng to Memphis shortly after acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Warriors in a blockbuster deal. Dieng, who is averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 16.9 minutes this season, should provide the Grizzlies with depth at center behind Jonas Valanciunas.
-
