Dieng was a DNP-CD in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.
Taking advantage of some injuries, Dieng put together a strong run in February and March prior to the shutdown, but he has not played in either of the Grizzlies' first two games in Orlando. For now, the former Louisville standout appears to be outside of the regular rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Posts 14 boards, two blocks•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 17 against Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Underwhelming in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Stuffs stat sheet in 13 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Absent from injury report•