Dieng didn't play during Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
Dieng was absent from the lineup for a second straight matchup. The center has now accumulated seven DNP-coach's decisions over the past 11 games, though Dieng has made the most of his minutes when he sees the floor averaging 8.0 points.
