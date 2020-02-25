Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in loss

Dieng totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to the Clippers.

Dieng played a team-high 28 minutes Monday as the injury list in Memphis continues to grow. Brandon Clarke (hip) was only able to play four minutes before leaving the game, affording Dieng with a nice opportunity to flaunt his wares. He has a proven ability to put up numbers whenever the playing time is there and until we get word on Clarke's injury, Dieng is worth adding in most competitive formats.