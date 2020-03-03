Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 17 against Hawks

Dieng finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 boards, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.

This was his third double-double since the All-Star break; not coincidentally, it was also his second-highest minute total since coming to the Grizzlies in early February. Dieng is a second-unit option, but can put up numbers when given the opportunity.