Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 17 against Hawks
Dieng finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 boards, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.
This was his third double-double since the All-Star break; not coincidentally, it was also his second-highest minute total since coming to the Grizzlies in early February. Dieng is a second-unit option, but can put up numbers when given the opportunity.
