Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Drops 17 on the Hawks

Dieng finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 boards, one assist, one block, and one steal in 26 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.

Dieng recorded his third double-double since the All-Star break in the contest, as he also had his second most minutes since linking up with the Grizzlies early in February. Dieng is a second unit option for his squad, but can put up numbers when given the opportunity. He'll face the Nets on Wednesday.