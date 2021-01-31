Dieng contributed 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 win over the Spurs.

Xavier Tillman was expected to be the prime beneficiary in Jonas Valanciunas' absence, but early foul trouble limited his production. Instead, it was Dieng who thrived in this brief injury scenario. Tillman has done more than enough to grab the duties in the second unit, but Dieng provides a veteran presence at the position and could see a bit more time as Tillman continues to develop in his rookie season.