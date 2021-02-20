Dieng (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Friday in the Grizzlies' 109-95 win over the Pistons.

The recent return of Brandon Clarke from a calf injury along with head coach Taylor Jenkins' choice to deploy Kyle Anderson more frequently at power forward appears to have bumped Dieng out of the rotation. Dieng has played only five minutes over the Grizzlies' last four games, with Jenkins leaning on Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas, Clarke and Xavier Tillman as the team's four primary big men.