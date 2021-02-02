Dieng amassed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 133-102 victory over the Spurs.

Dieng continues to play well with Jonas Valanciunas on the sidelines. After being squeezed out of the rotation altogether, Dieng has been on a mission over the past few games and is certainly making a case for more playing time even when Valaciunas returns. That return had been expected on Monday and so although it didn't eventuate, it does seem to be just on the horizon, making Dieng a shaky add in competitive formats.