Dieng is averaging a career-low 11.0 minutes per game across the first three games of the season.
It's still very early, but Dieng is barely seeing any playing time despite the team dealing with various injuries. The 31-year-old center is more of an end of the bench option for this young Memphis squad, but he could see more action if Jonas Valanciunas or Brandon Clarke miss any time this season.
