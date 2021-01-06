Dieng scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes in a 94-92 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Dieng got to work immediately when he entered at the 6:53 mark in the first quarter, shooting 4-for-4 from the field in the opening quarter. The center was quiet the rest of the way after scoring 11 of his points before halftime. Dieng would make his lone field goal attempt of the second half while playing just nine minutes in a tightly contested game with the defending champs. The 30-year-old has played over 20 minutes in his last four games, seeing more time as injuries have affected Memphis' starting lineup.