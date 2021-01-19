Dieng played 15 minutes and provided eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Monday in the Grizzlies' 108-104 win over the Suns.

Dieng had been pushed out of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation for the previous three games due to the emergence of rookie Xavier Tillman, but there was room for both players to pick up meaningful run Monday while top center Jonas Valanciunas (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) sat out. Tillman (29 minutes) started and still saw the larger share of playing time at the position, so he'll likely represent the more appealing streaming option for as long as Valanciunas is sidelined.