Dieng had 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Dieng didn't have his best performance Saturday and was forced to embrace a bigger role off the bench due to the fact the Grizzlies were extremely shorthanded in terms of depth, but he responded and reached the 15-point mark for the fourth time this season. He was aided by the fact he made eight trips to the charity stripe, though, because he would've had a rather pedestrian fantasy output otherwise.