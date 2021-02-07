Dieng will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Dieng will get the start next to Xavier Tillman. However, Jonas Valanciunas is also available. As a result, the potential workload of all three big men is somewhat unclear.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Leads team with 19 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Emerges as top center Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Re-enters rotation•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Quiet in second half•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Contributes in 24 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Not seeing much playing time•