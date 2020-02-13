Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Stuffs stat sheet in 13 minutes
Dieng totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
Dieng put together a solid line in his Memphis debut, especially considering he saw the lowest minute total among the 10 Grizzlies who took the court in this one. Dieng has earned double-digit minutes in four straight games dating back to his time with the Timberwolves, but he's unlikely to warrant much attention beyond deeper leagues barring a bunch of injuries.
