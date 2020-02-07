Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Unavailable Friday

Dieng (not injury related) won't play Friday at Philadelphia, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.

Dieng was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Timberwolves on Thursday but won't make his debut with the team Friday. The 30-year-old averaged 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 starts for Minnesota, but he worked in a reserve role when Karl-Anthony Towns was healthy. Dieng's next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Wizards.