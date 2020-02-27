Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Underwhelming in loss
Dieng finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to the Rockets.
Dieng has been one of the hottest pickups over the past few days but was unable to make the most of his emerging role. If you added him prior to this game, you would be well advised to hold given this was arguably the worst matchup thinkable for Dieng. The Grizzlies will host the Kings on Friday and we should look for Dieng to put up a much-improved performance in that one.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Stuffs stat sheet in 13 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Unavailable Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Dealt to Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Playing time falls off cliff•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...