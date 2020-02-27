Grizzlies' Gorgui Dieng: Underwhelming in loss

Dieng finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to the Rockets.

Dieng has been one of the hottest pickups over the past few days but was unable to make the most of his emerging role. If you added him prior to this game, you would be well advised to hold given this was arguably the worst matchup thinkable for Dieng. The Grizzlies will host the Kings on Friday and we should look for Dieng to put up a much-improved performance in that one.