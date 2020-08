Allen posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 31minutes off the bench during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Allen came off the bench and finished the game as the Grizzlies' second-highest scorer, only behind Jaren Jackson's 22-point performance. Allen is not known for these scoring exploits, however, and he is not likely to maintain this level of performance moving forward, especially if he remains in the same bench role he's held all year long.