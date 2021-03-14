Allen (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's loss to the Thunder.
Allen was cleared from concussion protocol prior to Friday's game against Denver, but he did not see the floor in that contest, and he was once again a DNP-CD on Sunday. For now, it looks as though coach Taylor Jenkins is favoring rookie Desmond Bane as the starting two guard, with De'Anthony Melton serving as the primary backup.
