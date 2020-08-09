Allen had 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to Toronto.
After battling injuries for much of the year, Allen has emerged as a key role player in Orlando, with Sunday marking his fifth straight game with double-digit scoring. Allen doesn't add much in other categories, though he's averaging 4.0 made threes over his last five contests.
