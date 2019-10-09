Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Another strong offensive night
Allen supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes during the Grizzlies' 108-94 preseason win over New Zealand on Tuesday.
Allen put together a strong offensive performance for the second time in as many games to open the exhibition slate. The 2018 first-round pick of the Jazz is making a strong early case for a substantial role in the backcourt rotation come the regular season, with remaining preseason games set to provide a platform for him to potentially cement a solid amount of playing time to open the campaign.
