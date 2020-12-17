Allen is starting Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
De'Anthony Melton will head to the bench as a result. It seems coach Taylor Jenkins is experimenting a bit with his starting five.
