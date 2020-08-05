Allen posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Jazz.

Against his former team, Allen posted a season-high 20 points, which came on the back of a career-high six three-pointers. He's taken on a sizeable role in the bubble, now scoring at least 15 points in three straight games.