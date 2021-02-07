Allen (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 22 minutes Saturday in the Grizzlies' 118-109 loss to the Pelicans, providing eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Allen immediately reclaimed his usual 20-plus-minute role in the rotation after missing the Grizzlies' previous four games while waiting to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol. He benefited to some extent by the absence of Brandon Clarke (calf) as well as De'Anthony's Melton's early exit due to a sprained shoulder, so Allen could see his playing time reduced a bit if the Grizzlies are closer to full strength for Monday's game against the Raptors.