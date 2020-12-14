Allen is not in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Allen received the start in Saturday's preseason opener but struggled, putting up three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes. De'Anthony Melton will get the first look at shooting guard Monday for the Grizzlies.