Allen (abdomen) is considered week-to-week with an abdominal strain and the team will provide an update on him by the end of the week, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Allen will likely be sidelined through at least Tuesday due to his injury, and it sounds like he may only be available for one or two more regular season games at most. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton will likely benefit from Allen's absence.