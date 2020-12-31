Allen (ankle) is day-to-day and was able to go through practice Thursday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Allen left Wednesday's loss to the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, though it seems like he'll be fine sooner than later. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
