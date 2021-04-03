Allen recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3 PT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Allen has been inserted into the starting lineup over the last 10 games and provided some potent shooting and spacing for Ja Morant. While the ex-Blue Devil is the starter, De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane both play similar minutes and provide a well-rounded game off the bench. Bane is also the only player on the Grizzlies who is shooting a higher percentage from three (44.9 percent) than Allen (41.9 percent).