Allen (coach's decision) didn't see the court Friday in the Grizzlies' 103-102 loss to the Nuggets.

He was available after missing the previous five games with a concussion, but head coach Taylor Jenkins favored Desmond Bane (17 minutes), De'Anthony Melton (24) and Tyus Jones (14) for minutes in the backcourt beyond Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. Prior to the concussion, Allen had started the last eight games, so he'll likely work his way back into the rotation in the near future.