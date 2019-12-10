Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Done for night
Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Golden State due to a sore ankle, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Allen won't return to this one after suffering an ankle injury. Marko Guduric could see more minutes in the second half as a result.
