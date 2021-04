Allen recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Allen has played well since returning from a hip injury seven games ago, and he has scored in double digits five times during that stretch. He has drained at least one three-pointer in each one of those contests as well but has shot just 36.5 percent from deep in that span.