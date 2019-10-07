Allen recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes Sunday against Maccabi Haifa.

Allen was lights out in Sunday's exhibition game against the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa, drilling 70 percent of his shots and 66.7 percent of his threes. The former first-round pick, who joined the Grizzlies in the offseason as part of the Mike Conley deal, could see a sizable role off the Grizzlies bench this upcoming season, as his new team has a relative lack of talent compared to the Jazz.