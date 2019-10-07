Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Drills four treys in win
Allen recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes Sunday against Maccabi Haifa.
Allen was lights out in Sunday's exhibition game against the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa, drilling 70 percent of his shots and 66.7 percent of his threes. The former first-round pick, who joined the Grizzlies in the offseason as part of the Mike Conley deal, could see a sizable role off the Grizzlies bench this upcoming season, as his new team has a relative lack of talent compared to the Jazz.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Strong showing in SL debut•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Not available Saturday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Explodes for career-high Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Starting Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: New career-high 23 points in win•
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.