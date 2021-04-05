Allen recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Allen was having a rather pedestrian performance, but he caught fire in the second half and notched 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter in which the Grizzlies outscored the Sixers by a 45-29 score. Allen holds a secondary role in Memphis' offensive scheme but is trending in the right direction of late, as he has reached the 15-point mark in four of his last six games as a starter.