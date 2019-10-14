Allen will start Monday's preseason game against Charlotte, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Allen gets the start in this one over Dillon Brooks, who's set to come off the bench. Allen has looked sharp in his first two preseason contests, averaging 18 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24.4 minutes, and he continues to make a strong case for a starting role with the regular season just around the corner.