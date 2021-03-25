Allen notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win at Oklahoma City.

Allen has been in and out of the starting lineup in recent weeks, but he's started five games in a row and seems to have won a spot in the lineup once again -- he has started in 13 of Memphis' last 14 contests. His scoring outputs have been inconsistent, but he's certainly capable of putting up big numbers, as this was his fourth game of the season with at least 20 points. He is seeing enough minutes to be productive, but now he has to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis to see an increase in his upside.