Allen (ankle) is starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The 25-year-old missed Friday's game against the Hornets due to the left ankle sprain, but he's back in the starting five Sunday. Allen averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.7 minutes before suffering the injury last week.
