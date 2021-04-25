Allen had nine points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Portland.

Allen was able to salvage a decent fantasy line with the block and steal combo, but his struggles on the offensive end continued. He's now scored fewer than 10 points in three straight games while going a combined 5-of-22 from the floor in that span.