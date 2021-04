Allen recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals during Wednesdays' 114-113 loss to Dallas.

Allen led the Grizzlies offensively despite the loss at the buzzer, as the guard tied a season best with six threes en route to his sixth outing reaching the 20-point plateau. Across the first 40 games this season with Memphis, Allen is enjoying career highs in almost every major statistical category including points, rebounds, assists and steals.