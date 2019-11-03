Allen won't return to Saturday's game against the Suns after suffering a left ankle injury.

Allen appeared to suffer the injury after attempting to block a shot during the third quarter, per Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, and he was unable to put much weight on it as he headed to the locker room. The 24-year-old will likely be considered questionable at best for Monday's game versus the Rockets.

