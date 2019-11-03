Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leaves with ankle injury
Allen won't return to Saturday's game against the Suns after suffering a left ankle injury.
Allen appeared to suffer the injury after attempting to block a shot during the third quarter, per Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, and he was unable to put much weight on it as he headed to the locker room. The 24-year-old will likely be considered questionable at best for Monday's game versus the Rockets.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Season-high scoring in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Quiet in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Gets starting nod•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Another strong offensive night•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Drills four treys in win•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Strong showing in SL debut•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.