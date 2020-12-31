Allen won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics after suffering a left ankle sprain, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
The 25-year-old had zero points (0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 12 minutes during the first half before going down with the injury. Allen should be considered questionable for Friday's game at Charlotte until his status is updated.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Quiet in two starts•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Back in starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Memphis exercises option•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Another productive game off bench•