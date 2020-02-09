Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: May be done for season
Allen's (hip) college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, revealed Thursday that the second-year swingman could miss the remainder of the season. "Grayson is hurt and is out for the remainder of the season," Krzyzewski said, while discussing the three former Duke players on the Grizzlies' roster.
Memphis has yet to verify or issue a response to Krzyzewski's comments, as the team has merely ruled Allen out indefinitely since he suffered the injury Jan. 24. Allen didn't accompany the Grizzlies for its three-game road trip that concludes Sunday in Washington, and at the very least, it's looking likely that he'll be in line for a lengthy absence that will extend through the All-Star break.
