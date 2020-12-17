The Grizzlies exercised Allen's club option for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.
Memphis will keep the 25-year-old under contract for at least one more year following the upcoming season. Allen averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from deep last season and should fill a bench role during the 2020-21 campaign.
