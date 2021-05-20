Allen (abdomen) played five minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Spurs in the Western Conference play-in tournament, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one turnover and no other statistics.

After missing the Grizzlies' final seven regular-season games with a left abdominal strain, Allen filled only a minor bench role in his return to action. Allen's playing time could ramp up a bit Friday, when the Grizzlies face the Warriors in the final game of the play-in tournament. Even if that's the case, Allen likely won't get enough playing time to make for an appealing option in DFS contests.