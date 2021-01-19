Allen scored 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in a 108-104 win over Phoenix on Monday.

Allen scored in double digits in his third straight appearance, netting 10 points in the second half. The forward has also provided a strong presence on defense, recording 1.4 steals per game this season and multiple steals in five of his last six contests. Allen started the first four games of the season, but hasn't seen the floor as a starter since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out just one outing.